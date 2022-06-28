pv magazine Roundtables Europe 2022: How do we return the industry to Europe?

Foto: pv magazine | Stefanie Loos
Bring it back
Meyer Burger’s Moritz Borgmann has pointed out the irony of ramping up solar for European energy security motives by sourcing it from China.
“How do we get from today, where we have basically zero PV industry,” asked Borgmann, who acknowledged his own employer is encompassed by that underwhelming assessment, “… to a fully developed, world scale PV industry, including all the suppliers and all the materials that it requires?”
And that’s not just silicon feedstock, he pointed out, but “also the [backsheet] films, the cables, the junction boxes etc.”
One-stop solar permitting
Pablo Collado, of Spanish power company Iberdrola, has hailed the success of the European Union’s attempts to streamline the permitting of solar parks but warned: “I don’t know if we have time for a formal [EU] process, I think we need something in between … and, in parallel, to work with Brussels.”
Made in Europe?
While the rush to roll out solar at record-breaking pace is completely understandable, Meyer Burger’s Moritz Borgmann has emphasized we also need to think about where those panels are manufactured – and how.
