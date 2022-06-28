 Press "Enter" to skip to content

pv magazine Roundtables Europe 2022: How do we return the industry to Europe?

By Peter Moore on June 28, 2022

Meyer Burger’s Borgmann has pointed out it’s not just silicon wafers and cells that Europe will need, to have a complete solar value chain.

Meyer Burger’s Moritz Borgmann, on the screen in the center.

Bring it back

Meyer Burger’s Moritz Borgmann has pointed out the irony of ramping up solar for European energy security motives by sourcing it from China.

“How do we get from today, where we have basically zero PV industry,” asked Borgmann, who acknowledged his own employer is encompassed by that underwhelming assessment, “… to a fully developed, world scale PV industry, including all the suppliers and all the materials that it requires?”

And that’s not just silicon feedstock, he pointed out, but “also the [backsheet] films, the cables, the junction boxes etc.”

One-stop solar permitting

Pablo Collado, of Spanish power company Iberdrola, has hailed the success of the European Union’s attempts to streamline the permitting of solar parks but warned: “I don’t know if we have time for a formal [EU] process, I think we need something in between … and, in parallel, to work with Brussels.”

Meyer Burger’s Moritz Borgmann, right of screen.

Made in Europe?

While the rush to roll out solar at record-breaking pace is completely understandable, Meyer Burger’s Moritz Borgmann has emphasized we also need to think about where those panels are manufactured – and how.

Michael Fuhs, of pv magazine is getting us under way.

And we’re off!

Michael Fuhs and Jonathan Gifford are getting us under way in the studio.

We’ve learned German state secretary for economic affairs and Oliver Krischer cannot attend today, so that’s a climate politician failing to deliver – who’d have thought?

Our main stage

