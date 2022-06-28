pv magazine Roundtables Europe 2022: How do we return the industry to Europe?

Roundtables Europe 2022 on June 28 2022 in Berlin.

Foto: pv magazine | Stefanie Loos

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Borgmann-2-600×400.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Borgmann-2-1200×800.jpg”> Meyer Burger’s Moritz Borgmann, on the screen in the center. Image: Stefanie Loos for pv magazine Source: pv magazine Related