pv magazine Roundtables Europe 2022: Ocean solar

Ocean Sun rising
Børge Bjørneklett, of Norwegian start-up Ocean Sun, has been talking us through his company’s open-water floating solar system on our main stage.
Jonathan Gifford, right, appears to have headed for the hills to discuss floating PV with Andrea Viaro, of Stäubli Electrical Connectors.
Floating PV and its challenges
Dealing with salt water and waves are just two of the many headaches facing developers of floating solar plants, as Stäubli Electrical Connectors’ Andrea Viaro has been telling us.
Studer Cables’ Jan Mastny
The cable guy
Right now, Studer Cables’ Jan Mastny is sharing the benefit of his quarter of a century in the industry, in particular, why it is important to use good quality components when constructing a solar project.
Solar in the built environment
Expectations are finally rising about building-integrated PV (BIPV) in Europe – a segment of the solar sector which has been thought to have under-performed to date.
Amid rising optimism, we’re taking a look at the technology available and the sort of regulation required to turbocharge delivery.
Beatriz Santos chaired the debate.
Join the debate
Right now, pv magazine‘s Beatriz Santos is moderating a public discussion about what solar can do to reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian gas.
Good morning!
Welcome to Day Two of our <b>pv magazine</b> Roundtables Europe event.
We’ll be starting at 10am with a look at new solar applications on land, at sea, and in the built environment.
We then have sessions devoted to cell and module manufacturing trends; module design, reliability, and revenue expectations; risk-sharing in mature solar markets; and energy storage and green green hydrogen during another packed day.
Has that whetted your appetite? If so, and if you’re late to the party, have a gander at yesterday’s live blog here to get a taste of what took place on day one.
#RTEU22
