PV module import prices up by 20% in Brazil since last December

The average price of solar modules imported into the Brazilian PV market increased by 20.4% in the January-September period, according to a recent report by Brazilian consultancy Greener.

The average price for an imported monocrystalline PERC module is currently $0.24/W, up 3.95% from the average price registered in August. Greener believes that prices will continue to increase, possibly into 2022.

However, imported volumes continue to grow, despite the rise in prices. The aggregate capacity from January to September 2021, both for modules and inverters, is already 40% higher than it was during the same period in 2020. About 6,641 MW of PV modules have been imported since January and 6,890 MW of inverters.

About 885 MW of inverters were imported in September, making it the strongest month of the year since 1,115 MW in February. Volumes were 42.27% higher than in September 2020 and up 32.1% from August 2021. Larger inverters (above 50.1 kW) accounted for 43% of the total import volume for string technology. Medium-sized inverters represented 20% of the total and small inverters accounted for 37%.

Module import volumes hit 672 MW in September, below the level seen in the first five months of this year, but up 121.5% from September 2020. Monofacial modules accounted for 57.3% of the monthly total and high power modules (above 500 W) accounted for 30%, at 209 MW.