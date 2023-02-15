PVH to build world’s largest tracker factory

PVH says it will build the world’s “largest” solar tracker factory in Spain.

From pv magazine Spain

PV Hardware (PVH), a unit of Spain-based PV developer Gransolar, has announced plans to build what it claims will be the world’s largest tracker factory in Valencia, Spain.

The Spanish solar tracker manufacturer recently acquired a plot of land spanning more than 6 hectares as a location for the project. The factory is expected to raise the company’s global annual tracker production capacity to 25 GW, PVH said, without providing more details about the new factory.

PVH’s activities are currently divided across seven different locations in the Castilla industrial estate in Cheste, Spain. In the coming months, the company will build a tube factory with an investment of more than €20 million ($21.4 million).

It said that manufacturing its own products allows it to control the entire supply chain and offer its customers shorter delivery times, as we4ll as the ability to mitigate price variations due to market fluctuations.

“PV Hardware’s strategy has always been to continue growing,” said Emilio García, the COO of PVH. “At the moment we are the third supplier of solar trackers in the world, and our goal is to become the world’s number one.”

PVH has another 8 GW of production capacity in Saudi Arabia and will open its first 6 GW factory in the United States in the months ahead. In 2022, it reported a turnover of more than €800 million and processed nearly 200,000 tons of steel in Cheste.