Qualcomm next-gen XR chip promises up to 4.3k resolution per eye

Just ahead of CES, Qualcomm today announced the next generation of its Snapdragon XR platform, the aptly named XR2+ Gen 2. The new system-on-a-chip promises up to a 4.3k resolution per eye at 90 frames per second (and a slightly reduced resolution at 120 fps), as well as a 2.5x GPU performance increase and 8x better AI performance, with full-color video see-through latency pegged at 12 milliseconds.

Throughout the last few years, Qualcomm built out its overall AR/VR/XR platform. These include the Snapdragon AR chips, which, for example, power the Meta/Ray-Ban smart glasses. The line-up is a bit complicated, with the AR1 Gen 1 meant for smart glasses without a screen, the AR2 Gen 1 chips for AR-enabled smart glasses, as well as the XR1 and XR2 chips. The XR2+ Gen 2 is the new flagship of the series, besting the previously-released non-plus XR2 Gen 2, which “only” provided a 3k resolution. Like before, Qualcomm will keep the existing chips in production.

“Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 unlocks 4.3K resolution which will take XR productivity and entertainment to the next level by bringing spectacularly clear visuals to use cases such as room-scale screens, life-size overlays and virtual desktops,” said Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of XR at Qualcomm. “We are advancing our commitment to power the best XR devices and experiences that will supercharge our immersive future.”

One interesting aspect of today’s announcement is that Qualcomm is not just launching its own reference architecture but it is also partnering with Google and Samsung to bring this platform to their respective ecosystems. Other launch partners include HTC Vive, Immersed and Play for Dream (formerly YVR — the VR headset maker, not the airport in Vancouver, Canada).