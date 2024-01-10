Rain does not sufficiently remove pollen from solar panels, say researchers

The US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and its research partners say that various types of tree pollen can reduce solar panel efficiency by more than 15%. Unlike the immediate improvements assumed to follow heavy rain, recovery of performance post-pollen season is gradual. Post-rain manual cleaning can boost performance by 5% to 11%.

From pv magazine USA

A collaborative study by experts from NREL, Duke University, Solar Unsoiled, the University of Jaén in Spain, and Sapienza University of Rome has cast light on the assumption that rainfall alone can effectively clean solar panels.

In their examination of different pollens at five solar power facilities in North Carolina, the researchers discovered that pollen from tree species such as cypress, juniper, pine, and oak proved particularly stubborn in adhering to solar panels.

During peak pollen seasons, variations in pollen types led to a decrease in solar panel efficiency by as much as 15%. Despite the rain “cleanings,” unwashed panels suffered approximately 10% annual production loss. Manual cleaning with a wet brush, after rain, showed a performance increase of 5% to 11%.

The facilities studied, ranging in capacity from 4 MW to 9 MW, face due south at a 20-degree angle and have been operational for approximately seven years.

Popular content

The researchers initially expected minimal soiling losses due to the area’s relatively high average rainfall and short dry spells. In testing, however, they found that the soiling and associated generation losses exceeded their expectations.

This data set is not universally applicable nationwide, as pollen types and intensities vary across regions. Deserts primarily contend with dust, but agricultural areas in these regions also face pollen challenges during certain seasons. Facilities on the US east coast, characterized by a generally wetter climate and dense tree cover, consistently encounter pollen-related challenges.

In this study, tree pollen was the predominant type affecting the sites during the spring, significantly impacting solar generation. The researchers observed that grass and weed pollens, which peak towards summer’s end, did not correlate with the highest soiling losses on solar panels, unlike tree pollen.

NREL and Solar Unsoiled will continue their research to gain a deeper understanding of the issue. They noted that pollen particles from different trees have varying adhesion levels, influenced by factors such as the size and shape of the grains, the nature of the surfaces they stick to, their compositional properties, and environmental conditions like relative humidity and wind patterns.

To continue reading, please visit pv magazine USA.