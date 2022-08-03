Raspberry Pi 4 takes a trip to Vulkan, sharpens 3D vision

Raspberry Pi supremo Eben Upton has trumpeted the arrival of Vulkan 1.2 conformance for the Raspberry Pi 4. Vulkan is an abstraction layer – like OpenGL – for game devs working on graphics-intensive apps.

It’s quite the achievement both for the diminutive computer and Igalia, the company which has collaborated with the Raspberry Pi team on the open source Vulkan driver for the Raspberry Pi 4 GPU.

The driver reached Vulkan 1.0 conformance as 2020 drew to a close, also for the Pi 4 Model B, before ticking the 1.2 conformance box last week.

Does this mean users can fire up their Pi and scratch that first person shooter itch? Not without some legwork.

Igalia said: “All the changes required for this have already been merged in the upstream v3dv Mesa driver and will eventually be available in future Raspberry Pi OS updates,” meaning that getting the code up and running is not for the faint hearted.

The current release of Mesa is 22.1.3 and the new code is unlikely to show up until 22.2. This means a bit of legwork will be needed for early adopters. If one was curious exactly how much legwork, Liz Upton commented “You’ll need a clean install of Mesa from GitHub, and then you’ll need to do some high-pitched screaming.”

We’re not sure about the screaming bit, but it did take more than one attempt for this writer to cobble together something that worked (using KonstaKANG.com’s port of LineageOS for the Pi 4.)

We asked Eben Upton when the technology would show up in the Raspberry Pi OS and will update this article with his response. Commenting on his original post, he wrote: “Right now desktop compositing is handled by Glamor, which sits on top of OpenGL, not Vulkan,” and added, “The best examples of ‘real world’ applications for Vulkan on Raspberry Pi today are games running on Android/Lineage.”

While the Pi 4 won’t be troubling the mightiest of hardware rigs any time soon, the figures do show a steadily growing interest in Linux as a gaming platform. Vulkan 1.2 conformance for the Pi 4 will do that interest no harm. ®