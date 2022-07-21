Rayzon unveils 540 W bifacial solar module

Rayzon 530W-540W bifacial module.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Rayzon3-e1658391528216-600×390.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Rayzon3-e1658391528216.jpg”>

From pv magazine India

India-based photovoltaic module manufacturer Rayzon Solar has unveiled a monocrystalline half-cut bifacial module with a transparent backsheet and a 10-busbar design.



The L’Lios panel is available in three versions with a power output ranging from 530 W to 540 W and features a power conversion efficiency spanning from 20.59% to 20.98%. The open-circuit voltage is between 48.8 V and 49.3 V and the short-circuit current is between 13.38 A and 13.51 A.

The panel measures 2,272 mm x 1,133 mm x 40 mm and weighs 28.6 kg. It is built with 3.2 mm tempered anti-reflective glass and an aluminum alloy frame. It also features an IP68 enclosure and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has a temperature coefficient of -0.39% per degree Celsius and its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.

Popular content

The new product comes with a 30-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 2% and 30-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 83.0% of the nominal output power.

Rayzon Solar operates a 300 MW PV module factory in Karanj Kim Surat in the state of Gujarat. It is targeting to reach a production capacity of 5 GW by 2025.