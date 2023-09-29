RCT Power opens new hybrid inverter production lines in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

Germany-based RTC Power has commissioned a “Giga-Fab” hybrid inverter factory in Augsburg, southern Germany. The facility features two new production lines for its DC 8 and DC 10 inverter models.

The company said it will produce around 5,000 hybrid inverters per month in the future. With the new lines, its annual production capacity has reached 600 MW. The expansion has created more than 100 jobs at the Augsburg location.

RCT Power views the opening as a commitment to Germany, developing battery systems and inverters offered as complete packages. It has achieved success with its systems, winning multiple tests in electricity storage inspections by the Berlin University of Applied Sciences (HTW). Such tests determine the actual performance of solar power systems with battery storage in homes during regular use. In addition, RCT Power said demand for its storage systems is steadily rising.

“The new production lines are the first step on our expansion course. In 2024, we intend to complete two more lines with a total capacity of over 1.2 GW. Then over 10,000 battery inverters can roll off the production line every month,” says Eric Rüland, managing director of sales for RCT Power. “Electricity storage plays a central role in the energy transition and the achievement of climate goals. The fact that this technology is now increasingly being produced in Germany is a very important signal.”