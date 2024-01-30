Reading the fine print of Apple’s DMA rules: 25 things app developers need to know

Apple last week announced new rules for EU app developers to comply with new regulation, the Digital Markets Act (DMA). After being designated as a “gatekeeper,” the EU required Apple to make changes to increase competition in the app industry, including by offering new ways to download apps from outside the App Store, new frameworks and API, a revised commission and fee structure, and more. Developer responses to the changes have been mixed, as several larger companies, including Epic Games, Spotify and more recently Microsoft, have come out against Apple’s changes, which seemed designed to ensure that Apple’s ability to profit from iPhone apps continues, regardless of how they’re discovered and installed.

While developers are being presented with a reduced commission in the EU — either 17% for digital transactions and services or 10% for those who qualify for a small business discount (or subscriptions in year two), the company will continue to charge an additional 3% if the company uses Apple’s payment processing service.

Meanwhile, the company is implementing a Core Technology Fee that Apple says pays for their access to Apple’s proprietary technologies and tools, developer services and support, and platform integrity. This fee applies to apps both distributed on the App Store and through alternative marketplaces and is €0.50 for each first annual install per year over a 1 million threshold.

In addition to this, Apple is introducing more options, like the ability to choose your default web browser and, for developers, the ability to tap into NFC payment technology (which powers Apple Pay) for their own apps.

After digging through the documents Apple provided and speaking to the company, there are a few caveats and details to these rules that developers should know. We’re compiling them below as a starting point and will add to this list over time as we learn more.