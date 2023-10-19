REC rolls out new 470 W rooftop solar panels

Singapore-based PV module manufacturer REC Group has launched in Australia a new series of rooftop solar panels with power ratings ranging from 450 W to 470 W and efficiencies of up to 22.6%.
From pv magazine Australia
REC said the Alpha Pure-RX series, which is based on the company’s heterojunction solar cell technology (HJT), is the highest power class residential solar panel that it has yet produced with a power density of 226 W/m2.
The Alpha Pure-RX is available in three versions, with power ratings ranging from 450 W to 470 W, and efficiencies of 21.6% to 22.6%. The modules are made with 80 heterojunction, half-cut monocrystalline solar cells and have a maximum system voltage of 1,000 V.
The modules have open-circuit voltages ranging between 65.1 V and 65.6 V, short-circuit currents ranging from 8.81 A to 8.95 A, can operate within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C, and have a power temperature coefficient of -0.24% per degree Celsius.
All three panels in the series measure 1,728 mm × 1,205 mm × 30 mm and weigh 23.2 kg. They feature a 3.2 mm solar glass with anti-reflective treatment, a black polymer backsheet, an anodized aluminium frame, and an IP68-rated junction box.
REC said the four-part junction box design makes the module a good performer in shady conditions and it is also designed to withstand weather extremes – including Australia’s hot climate.
“These panels perform better under low light and hot days offering higher power generation with a guaranteed power output of at least 92% at year 25,” the company said.
REC said the Alpha Pure-RX series will be showcased at the All-Energy conference in Melbourne next week when the manufacturer will also unveil its Alpha Pro M panel, a HJT solar panel targeted at commercial and industrial projects.
Gus Paviani, REC’s head of Asia Pacific and Japan, said the Alpha Pro M is the highest power class solar panel available in the market with a power output of up to 640 Wp and efficiencies of 21.8% to 22.9%.
“The REC Alpha family delivers top-quality, high-performance solar panels for homeowners, businesses and now for commercial and industrial project markets,” he said.
The manufacturer said the Alpha Pure-R panels are available to order now with the Alpha Pure-RX and Alpha Pro M panels expected to be available in Australia and New Zealand in the first quarter of 2024.
