REC scraps plan to build 4 GW solar module factory in France

From pv magazine Germany

Norwegian solar module manufacturer REC has decided to cancel its plans to build a 4 GW heterojunction solar module factory in Hambach, near Sarreguemines, France.

About two years ago, REC said it wanted to invest €680 million in the new facility. However, it repeatedly delayed its final investment decision.

“At the moment we are not continuing the Hambach project due to various market changes,” a company spokeswoman told pv magazine, without providing additional details.

In July, REC said that it wanted to build a factory with a capacity of at least 2 GW of capacity in Hambach. Together with 16 other companies, it secured financial support from the EU Innovation Fund for large-scale projects.

Indian industrial group Reliance acquired REC for $771 million in late 2021.