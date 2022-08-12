REC set to unveil new Alpha Pure-R solar panels

From pv magazine India

Norwegian solar manufacturer REC Group and its new parent company, Reliance Industries Ltd., plan to exhibit a new PV module at the Renewable Energy India (REI) expo, which is scheduled to take place between Sept. 28 and Sept. 30.

REC will unveil its new Alpha Pure-R solar panel, just one year after launching its REC Alpha Pure model, which won the 2022 Intersolar Award. The company said it has doubled its Alpha HJT production capacity in Singapore for the new model.

The REC Alpha Pure-R panel features G12 heterojunction (HJT) cells in a patented design, delivering a power output of up to 430 Wp in a module that is less than 2 square meters in size. This makes the new product ideal for residential installations, where space is limited.

Popular content

“The REC Alpha Pure-R hits the sweet spot in terms of its power output, size, weight, and handling,” said REC CEO Jan Enno Bicker. “With its high-power density innovations, the new panel follows the lead-free and RoHS compliant REC Alpha Pure Series.”

The REC Alpha Pure-R will go into production at REC’s new facilities in Singapore. The company is now doubling its Alpha HJT product line capacity from 600 MW to 1.2 GW.

In addition, REC and Reliance Industries are trying to recruit talent for their new solar gigafactory in the Indian state of Gujarat. The complex will produce solar panels, energy storage systems, electrolyzers, and fuel cells, spread out over 5,000 acres of space.