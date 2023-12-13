Receive the gift of growth at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

Gift giving. It’s top of mind this time of year, and we’re here to suggest two ways you can spread joy this holiday season. First, never — and we mean never — give the “gift” of fruit cake. Second, give your startup dream the gift of growth.

Treat yourself and your business with a pass to TechCrunch Early Stage 2024, taking place April 25 in Boston, Massachusetts. Our one-day startup conference is the perfect gift for an early-stage entrepreneur. It’s where you’ll find actionable advice to help you move your startup to the next level, and it’s an opportunity to meet and mingle with hundreds of other entrepreneurial-minded people.

Learn the next steps for growth at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024

Whether you’re in the idea stage or you have a minimally viable product (MVP), you’ll find expert-led sessions on core entrepreneurial skills that help you discover the next essential steps to grow your business. Here’s what a past attendee told us about her experience:

“Early Stage offered a great variety of sessions and speakers — top investors, founders and credible subject-matter experts — who gave unique insights based on personal experience. You get great mentorship through attending the Early Stage sessions. It’s like a mini masterclass in entrepreneurship.” — Ashley Barrington, founder, MarketPearl.

Plus, you’ll have plenty of opportunity to meet and connect with other founders, VCs and our partners who provide services that founders need. It’s the perfect setting to connect with a community of folks just like you.

If you're determined to be your own boss and to build your own empire, there's no better gift than the growth you'll find at TechCrunch Early Stage 2024 — it's all about you, your dream and your success.

