Receptions, parties and more at TechCrunch Disrupt

Hey, party people! As if you won’t find plenty to keep you occupied at TechCrunch Disrupt — which kicks off in less than a week on October 18–20 — take a look at this list of receptions and happenings that complement and coincide with your Disrupt experience.

Note that while some events are open to all, others are invitation-only or role-specific. Nonetheless, these receptions are the perfect way to relax, enjoy a meal or refreshments, meet new people and expand your network. You never know who you might meet or when inspiration will strike.

Procrastination station: Buy your pass by tomorrow, October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) and save $700.

Ready to party TechCrunch style? Check out the list below, and edit your calendar accordingly.

Startup Battlefield 200 Sneak Peek

Location: Moscone West, Expo Hall

Moscone West, Expo Hall Date/Time: Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. PDT

Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. PDT Access: Registered Investor Badge Holders Only, Startup Battlefield 200

Registered Investor Badge Holders Only, Startup Battlefield 200 Description: Investors enter the TechCrunch Disrupt Expo Hall an hour early to network with the Startup Battlefield 200 founders and get a head start on identifying the next crop of unicorns.

Investor Reception

Location: Moscone West, 2nd floor, reception room 1

Moscone West, 2nd floor, reception room 1 Date/Time: Oct. 18 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PDT

Oct. 18 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PDT Access: Registered Investor Badge Holders only

Registered Investor Badge Holders only Description: Kick off day one and network with fellow investors over a delicious lunch.

Start Small, Dream Big Luncheon

Sponsored by: Dropbox

Access: Invitation-only

Invitation-only Description: Join us for lunch, and network and make new connections with other startup founders. Grab exclusive swag and snap a few pics in our photo booth.

Google Cloud Meet and Greet

Sponsored by: Google Cloud for Startups

Access: Invitation-only

Invitation-only Description: Check out our session on How to Supercharge Growth, Utilize Cloud and Reduce Burn, and then bring your questions to our Meet and Greet. Enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres while chatting with our experts.

Satellite Party — Singapore: The Gateway to Asia-Pacific

Sponsored by: Singapore Global Network

Location: Trellis Workspace, 91 Mission St.

Trellis Workspace, 91 Mission St. Date/Time: Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. PDT

Oct. 18 at 4:30 p.m. PDT Access: All registered attendees can attend

All registered attendees can attend Description: Glean a better understanding of the tech ecosystem in Singapore and Asia-Pacific. This will also be an exclusive opportunity to network with many of our exciting speakers and guests, including our event partner (Robert Walters, Singapore), TechCrunch speakers (Elizabeth Yin, Hustle Fund; Hongyi Li, Open Government Products), plus VCs and startup founders from the Bay Area (Prajit Nanu, Nium; Clarence Chio, Unit21).

Stripe for Startups

Sponsored by: Stripe

Description: Stripe for Startups at TechCrunch DisruptOn October 18 at TC Disrupt, Stripe is bringing together high-growth founders and local investors who are at the forefront of SaaS, ecommerce, and fintech. Join us for great conversations and bites at an eatery (near Moscone Center), and meet your next strategic partner, advisor, or investor.

Stripe for Startups at TechCrunch DisruptOn October 18 at TC Disrupt, Stripe is bringing together high-growth founders and local investors who are at the forefront of SaaS, ecommerce, and fintech. Join us for great conversations and bites at an eatery (near Moscone Center), and meet your next strategic partner, advisor, or investor. Access: Invitation only. Space is limited – registration is required, and your TC Disrupt badge will be checked at entry.

Invitation only. Space is limited – registration is required, and your TC Disrupt badge will be checked at entry. Oct. 18 Agenda:

• 5:30 p.m.—Investors-only meet-up

• 6:30 p.m.—Doors open to registered founders

• 8:30 p.m.—That’s a wrap!

Women of Disrupt powered by Elpha Bay Area Meetup

Location: Moscone West, 2nd floor, reception room 1

Moscone West, 2nd floor, reception room 1 Date/Time: Oct. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PDT

Oct. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PDT Access: Registered attendees who identify as women

Registered attendees who identify as women Description: TechCrunch and Elpha invite you to network with other women of Disrupt over a delicious breakfast. Arrive early to grab breakfast and a seat, as this is always one of our most popular receptions at Disrupt. Breakfast is first come, first served.

UnderRep Founder Lunch with Microsoft

Sponsored by: Microsoft for Startups

Access: Invitation-only

Invitation-only Description: Microsoft for Startups presents a lunch for founders who self-identify as underrepresented. Hear from founders about their journey and take away tips on how to overcome obstacles faced by underrepresented founders.

InterSystems Developer Meetup in San Francisco

Sponsored by: InterSystems

Location: Bartlett Hall, 242 O’Farrell St.

Bartlett Hall, 242 O’Farrell St. Date/Time: Oct. 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PDT

Oct. 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PDT Access: All registered attendees can attend

All registered attendees can attend Description: Join us for an InterSystems Developer Meetup where speakers will discuss how developers can bring the code to the data, not data to the code with Embedded Python and Integrated ML on InterSystems IRIS.

Live Career Fair: Climate Tech

Sponsored by Terra.do

Access: Invitation-only

Invitation-only Description: A live career fair featuring 10 stellar climate tech startups that are hiring for several technology and business roles. We will do a live, interactive Q&A with each company founder covering their climate solution, key hiring needs, open roles and more. We will end with open networking among companies and attendees. A must-attend for top talent looking to work in climate!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.