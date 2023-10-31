Recom unveils 720 W heterojunction solar modules

France’s Recom has developed new bifacial heterojunction solar panels with half-cut cells and a double-glass design. It said the new modules are suitable for large-scale arrays. They are certified according to the IEC61215 and 61730 standards.

The Lion series includes eight different panels with power ratings of 685 W to 720 W, and efficiencies ranging from 22.1% to 23.2%. The open-circuit voltage spans from 49.69 V and 50.97 V and the short-circuit current is between 17.29 A and 17.62 A.

The monocrystalline modules measure 2,384 mm x 1,303 mm x 33 mm and weigh 39.0 kg.

The panels also feature a junction box with an IP 68 rating and a frame made of anodized aluminum alloy. Both sides of the modules are covered with 2.0 mm tempered and low iron glass. They have an operating temperature of -40 C to 85 C, and the temperature coefficient is -0.24 % per degree Celsius.

The panels can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,500 V. The manufacturer offers a 30-year power output guarantee for 91.25% of the initial yield.

“The Lion series is also certified to withstand extreme wind Testing [2400 Pascal], snow loads [5400 Pascal) and Fire safety Class C according to UL790,” the manufacturer said in a statement.