Red Solar claims 26.01% efficiency for TOPCon bifacial solar cell

Chinese PV manufacturer Red Solar claims to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 26.01% for an n-type bifacial solar cell based on TOPCon technology.

“This technological breakthrough is attributed to the successful practices of the company’s R&D team in the development and validation of low reflectivity texture technology, front boron plus rear-oxidized high sheet resistance technology, LPCVD and Phosphorus diffusion matching process, ultra-narrow line width printing and metallization technology, rear-side special multi-busbar technology, and laser-induced firing technology,” the company said in a statement.

The 182 mm cell has a thickness of 130 μm and a front efficiency of 25%. The bifaciality factor is 80%.

The device’s temperature coefficient is -0.30% per degree Celsius and the relative conversion efficiency is more than 97% under low light conditions of 200 W/m2.

“Calibration cells are traceable to Germany’s Fraunhofer ISE,” said the manufacturer.

Red Solar said that one of its undisclosed clients achieved a 25.6% for a processed solar cell with this architecture.

“We have already mastered the core technology to achieve a better cell efficiency and are expected to achieve a higher average conversion efficiency in the first quarter of 2024,” said the company.