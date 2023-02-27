Reddit now lets you search comments within a post

Reddit announced today that users can now search comments within a post on desktop, iOS and Android. With this latest update, you no longer have to “Cmd-F” or “Ctrl-F” on a post page, as you can now search comment threads without having to expand them. The feature lets you quickly find the information you’re looking for on a specific post, the company says.

Last year, Reddit released the ability to search comments across the platform with the addition of a “comments” tab in the search bar, but you still weren’t able to search comments within a post. Based on user feedback, Reddit is now rolling out this new change.

Reddit says it’s made several improvements to its search functionality over the past few months. In October, the company introduced text search within images, which means that users gained the ability to search for their favorite memes that have text in them.

In addition, Reddit says its subreddit search algorithm has been enhanced to surface more relevant subreddits for most searches. The platform has also made improvements to autocomplete to make it easier to search for communities without having to type in the exactly right name in the exactly right order to find relevant results. The company has also made it easier to browse through video search results. Now when you tap into a video search result, you can swipe up and down to go between video results on iOS and Android.

Today’s announcement comes as Reddit recently rolled out a new “community muting” feature to give users more control over what they do and don’t want to see on the platform. You can use the new feature to mute an entire community, after which posts from that specific community will be removed from your notifications, Home feed and Popular feed.