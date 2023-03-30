Redflow to work with Ameresco on solar-plus-storage solution

Australian battery manufacturer Redflow has signed a deal that will see it supply its “non-lithium” energy storage technology to clean energy outfit Ameresco which is looking to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for its customer base throughout North America and Europe.

From pv magazine Australia

Redox-flow battery specialist Redflow has announced a strategic relationship through which it will supply United States-headquartered renewable energy asset developer Ameresco with its battery energy storage technology for use in commercial and industrial (C&I) settings.

Ameresco, which specialises in designing renewable energy solutions for C&I customers, said it plans to deploy Redflow’s zinc-bromine flow batteries as part of a “flexible and modular” integrated solar and storage solution to meet the increasing need in the market for medium- and long-duration systems.

Ameresco Chief Financial Officer Doran Hole said the partnership with Redflow aligns with the company’s “pursuit of best-fit solutions for our customers, both in project design and technology fit … The demand for longer-duration energy storage is a critical and rapidly growing market opportunity that can unlock our customers’ ability to cost-effectively meet an increasing amount of their energy needs through renewable sources.”

Brisbane-based Redflow said it is already working with Ameresco to deploy a commercial demonstration system incorporating one of the company’s 40 kWh four-battery enclosures at one of Ameresco’s existing customer sites.

Redflow Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Tim Harris said the four-battery enclosure is a compact, scalable energy storage solution for smaller C&I customers and allows Ameresco to look beyond conventional lithium technologies.

Harris said the integrated system delivers a fire-safe, rugged, and sustainable solution that is economically competitive with lithium-ion and offers operational advantages in a wide range of environments and operating conditions.

Popular content

“Our zinc-bromine flow battery offers a non-lithium solution that is fire safe, has an innovative hibernation feature, and suits a wide range of environments and use cases,” he said.

Ameresco and Redflow said they are also planning to build upon Redflow’s existing enclosure system to offer a utility-scale solution that is scalable into the hundreds of MWh.

Harris said he expects the collaboration with Ameresco, which comes just months after Redflow signed a deal to work with US-based renewables developer Empower Energies, will pave the way for greater expansion in the North American market.

“We hope our partnering with Ameresco will initiate other exciting opportunities for our business pipeline and, over time, new markets globally,” he said.