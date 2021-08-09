 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Reduce 101: What You Need to Know to Electrify Everything

By Peter Moore on August 9, 2021

Experts in buildings, fleets and industrial processes explain the opportunities and challenges in the electrification revolution.

Speakers: Liz Morrison | Mobility Analyst | GreenBiz Group, Ali Hasanbeigi | Founder and CEO | Global Efficiency Intelligence Mike Roeth | Executive Director | North American Council for Freight Efficiency Mili Majumdar | Senior Vice President | US Green Building Council

This session was held at GreenBiz Group’s VERGE Net Zero, July 27-28, 2021. Learn more about the event here: https://events.greenbiz.com/events/verge-net-zero/online/2021

Source: GreenBiz

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
