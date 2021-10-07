Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Buses Today & Tomorrow

Date/Time: November 2, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Strategies for addressing air quality and climate change challenges need to be more nuanced than making all vehicles electric. This is particularly true for commercial vehicles such as buses, which have different power needs and workloads than passenger cars.

Learn about tangible actions cities and companies can take today to address these challenges, — like fuel switching, which provides immediate benefits without requiring infrastructure changes or increasing the demand on the electrical grid.

The webcast will also cover potential opportunities for dramatic improvements in the longer term as government spending improves the affordability of fuel cell, battery and hybrid vehicles and the infrastructure needed to support them.

Specifically, you’ll learn:

How companies and municipalities can reduce their transportation-related carbon footprint now

Why transit is well-suited for greenhouse gas emissions reductions

How infrastructure spending may help accelerate the adoption of new transportation technologies

Moderator:

Jim Giles, Carbon Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Eli Lipmen, Director, Development and Programming, MOVE LA

