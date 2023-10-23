Reliance begins trials of swappable EV batteries

The company is currently focusing on the e-mobility market, particularly electric two-wheelers, and has established swappable battery charging stations in Bangalore. EV users can use a mobile app to find and reserve the nearest charging station, operated by Reliance, to exchange their depleted battery for a fully charged one.

These batteries can be charged with grid or solar power and paired with inverters to power home appliances. Additionally, Reliance has created an advanced energy management system for consumers to monitor, manage, and measure their electricity consumption through a mobile app.

“It can take in the grid, your battery, solar power generation, DG, and home loads and manage which load should be powered from where and what needs to be charged,” said a company representatives.