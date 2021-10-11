Reliance Industries acquires 100% stake in REC Group

Mukesh Ambani, the largest shareholder of Reliance Industries.

Reliance New Energy Solar (RNES), an arm of Indian multinational company Reliance Industries Ltd, has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% shareholding of PV module manufacturer REC Group. According to Livemint.com, REC Group was acquired from previous owner China National Bluestar Group for a value of US$771 million.

Having earlier this year announced plans to invest close to $10 billion in establishing a “fully integrated, end-to-end renewable energy ecosystem”, RNES is moving forward with plans up and down the solar supply chain, having also this week announced the acquisition of a 40% stake in engineering, procurement and construction supplier Sterling and Wilson.

RNES plans to integrate REC’s production technology in its plans for a vertically integrated, silicon-to-module manufacturing site in Jamnagar, India. REC Group additionally stated that its new owner’s financial strength will help it to realize plans to expand its current base of around 2 GW PV module production capacity located in Singapore to 5 GW over the next two to three years, with reported plans for new factories in both Europe and the United States.

Reliance Industries is led by Mukesh Ambani, currently ranked by Bloomberg as the 11th richest person in the world. The group reported net profits of $7.4 billion for the year ending March 31 2021, primarily from activities in the fossil fuel segment. In June, Ambani announced plans to invest up to $10 billion in a new venture across the renewable energy industry, including plans to span the entire solar supply chain, as well as make investments in energy storage and hydrogen.