Renac Power unveils high-voltage residential battery

The Turbo H1 battery

Chinese battery and inverter supplier Renac Power has unveiled a high-voltage battery for residential applications.

It said the storage system combines an internal energy management system (EMS) with a self-consumption control accuracy function. It also features timing charging, remote control, emergency power supply, and other working modes.

“The battery flexibly realizes power dispatching, storage and power load management, strong load adaptability, supports stable access of diversified loads, helps customers easily become the master of power, and integrates VPP (virtual power plant) function,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine.

The Turbo H1 plug-and-play battery has a storage capacity of 3.74 kWh, but that can be enhanced in series with up to five batteries to 18.7 kWh. It has a nominal voltage of 96 V and a voltage range of 81 V to 108 V.

The battery measures 606 mm x 651 mm x 217 mm and weighs 49.5 kg. It can operate with temperatures ranging from -10 C to 50 C and at an altitude of up to 2,000 meters. Its life cycle is indicated at over 6,000 cycles and its warranty has a 10-year duration. It also features natural cooling and IP65-rated protection.

The company said the battery recently passed tests by Germany-based third-party testing and certification organization TÜV Rhine. It said it obtained the ICE62619 energy storage battery safety standard certification.