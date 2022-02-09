ReNew Power commissions 17.6 MW wind-solar hybrid project in India

From pv magazine India

ReNew Power, a NASDAQ-listed Indian renewable energy developer, has revealed that it has set up the first wind-solar hybrid project in the Indian state of Gujarat at the Chlor-Alkali unit of Grasim Industries Limited.

The first phase of the hybrid project, with 17.6 MW of commercial-scale wind-solar capacity, commenced operations last week. An additional 16.68 MW will be commissioned in the fiscal 2022-23 period as part of the second phase. The project is being developed by ReNew Green Solutions (RGS), the B2B arm of ReNew Power.

ReNew Power will supply electricity for the plant via an open access mechanism, under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Grasim Industries. The two phases together have a total investment of INR 3.82 billion ($51 million) through an equity partnership.

Popular content

“As India strives to achieve net-zero by 2070, large-scale adoption of renewables by corporate India is key,” said Mayank Bansal, chief commercial officer at ReNew Power. “With corporates increasingly harnessing renewable energy, ReNew aims to develop around 250 MW of wind-solar hybrid projects in Gujarat for commercial and industrial consumers, as we have just done at Vilayat, Bharuch.”

Gujarat has aggressively supported the corporate adoption of clean energy. It released its solar policy in 2009 and was the first state to announce a hybrid policy in 2018. It has made hybrid plants attractive for investments by corporates by providing incentives such as a waiver on electricity duties.