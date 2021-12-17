Renewable and Resilient Energy in Commercial Buildings

Date/Time: January 25, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Commercial buildings account for 33 percent of electricity usage in the U.S. today, representing a major opportunity for decarbonization. But to be truly sustainable, energy solutions must be not only clean, but also resilient and affordable.

GreenBiz Senior Energy Analyst, Sarah Golden, will moderate this lively conversation with John Igo of Mainspring and Jesse Tootell of Lineage Logistics to discuss:

Insights into the three major challenges to power decarbonization: managing the variability of renewable resources, increasing the speed to power and maintaining control over costs and business continuity in an increasingly volatile grid environment.

A new category of power generation technology that provides an unmatched combination of low cost, low emissions, fuel flexibility and full dispatchability — and why this combination matters in the transition to net-zero carbon.

How and why the world’s largest cold-storage company deployed groundbreaking innovative energy generation technology — two linear generators together with 3.3 megawatts of solar arrays — at a facility in California to meet its sustainability goals, increase resilience and reduce energy costs, while producing 100 percent of its energy onsite.

Moderator:

Sarah Golden, Senior Energy Analyst & VERGE Energy Chair, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

John Igo, Vice President, Mainspring Energy

Jesse Tootell, Senior Manager, Energy Analytics, Lineage Logistics

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.