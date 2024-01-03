Renewables covered almost 60% of German electricity demand in 2023

From pv magazine Germany

Renewables accounted for a record share of 59.7% of public net electricity generation in Germany in 2023, according to new figures from Fraunhofer ISE.

The research institute recorded new highs for wind power and solar. Onshore and offshore wind were the most important source of public electricity generation at 139.8 TWh, or 32% of the total. Wind farm generation was 14.1% higher than in 2022.

In June alone, PV systems in Germany generated around 9 TWh of electricity – a new monthly record.

Hydropower also increased, butwith hardly any change in output. It contributed 20.5 TWH to public electricity generation, or 3 TWh more than in 2022. Biomass remained steady at 42.3 TWh.

In total, renewables generated around 260 TWh, up 7% compared from 2022.

Installed battery capacity almost doubled from 4.4 GW in 2022 to 7.6 GW last year. Storage capacity increased from 6.5 GWh to 11.2 GWh. Output of German pumped storage plants reached 6 GW.