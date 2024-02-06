Renewables for cultural recovery in rural communities

Juliane Meirelles and Concha Maza, cofounders of On Social 2.

From pv magazine Spain

The energy transition is a reality in Spain, where rural areas are at the center of deployment. Given that they contribute part of their resources, there is a debate between public acceptance of renewable projects and the distribution of benefits that must be considered for local communities.

Compensatory measures seek to account for this impact. The most common proposed solutions are drinking fountains, shelters for wildlife, and the reconstruction of sports facilities and daycare centers.

“We believe that compensatory measures can go further,” said Concha Maza, co-founder of Spanish startup On Social 2, told pv magazine. “They can be a driving force for long-term employment and cultural recovery.”

This perspective calls for connecting people and building links between those who provide natural resources, in time and space, and those who provide technology and industrial and sustainable economic development.

“We seek to promote local employment through local development agencies, traditional knowledge and cultural and natural heritage,” the company said.