Renewables helping China to halve power prices compared to US, Europe

By Peter Moore on November 28, 2023

Wood Mackenzie says in a new report that China could install 230 GW of PV and wind capacity and export more than 200 GW of solar panels in 2023. Unlike Europe and United States, the country is avoiding the high curtailment of PV and wind.

Image: Touann Gatouillat Vergos, Unsplash

The massive increase in solar module production capacity and PV installations in China is helping the country to maintain relatively low, stable power prices compared to Europe and the United States, which suffer from rising PV curtailment and high inflation, according to Wood Mackenzie. Th US-based market research company describes China’s current energy transition trajectory as a virtuous circle in a scenario characterized by falling interest rates, low energy costs, and intense price competition.

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

