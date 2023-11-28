Renewables helping China to halve power prices compared to US, Europe

The massive increase in solar module production capacity and PV installations in China is helping the country to maintain relatively low, stable power prices compared to Europe and the United States, which suffer from rising PV curtailment and high inflation, according to Wood Mackenzie. Th US-based market research company describes China’s current energy transition trajectory as a virtuous circle in a scenario characterized by falling interest rates, low energy costs, and intense price competition.

