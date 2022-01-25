RenewSys expands solar encapsulant capacity to 3 GW, aims for 11 GW

From pv magazine India

Indian solar manufacturer RenewSys has revealed that its annual solar cell encapsulant manufacturing output has reached 3GW with the recent commissioning of a new encapsulant line at its facility in Bengaluru, India. The new line is capable of manufacturing ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyolefin elastomer (POE) sheets.

The company aims to significantly expand its encapsulant output to 11 GW by adding another 8 GW in phases. It has already started working on the addition of another gigawatt of encapsulant production capacity, which will ramp up its total capacity to 4 GW.

“It is an exciting time to be in the solar manufacturing industry in India,” said Avinash Hiranandani, global chief executive officer and managing director at RenewSys. “More organizations and homeowners are looking to switch to solar now, than ever before.”

RenewSys recently unveiled a new EVA encapsulant, CONSERV Ultra plus (U+). The thermo-efficient encapsulant reduces the curing time per PV module cycle by two to three minutes, increasing the efficiency of the module manufacturing line by 10% to 20%.

Mumbai-based RenewSys is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV modules. Its key components include encapsulants (3 GW), backsheets (4 GW), and PV cells (130 MW). Since its inception in 2011, the company has supplied more than 15 GW of PV encapsulant and backsheet materials throughout the world.