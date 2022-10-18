RenewSys unveils 590 W bifacial solar module

The 590 W DESERV Extreme bifacial module by RenewSys

From pv magazine India

RenewSys has unveiled its DESERV Extreme series of bifacial modules. They are designed for utility-scale projects and rooftop applications.

The modules are available in front-side power outputs ranging from 565 W to 590 W. Open-circuit voltage is 53.14 V to 54.15 V, and short-circuit current is 13.39 A to 13.73 A.

They measure 2,469 mm x 1,137 mm x 35 mm and weigh 31.7 kg. And they all feature IP68 split junction boxes with three bypass diodes.

At 20% of bifacial gain, these modules will generate 708 W of overall power output. The additional gain from the back side of bifacial modules depends on factors like mounting (structure, height, tilt angle, etc) and albedo, colour and other characteristics of the substrate.

The panel has a Pmax temperature coefficient of -0.37% per degree Celsius, and its operating temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C. The maximum system voltage is 1,500 V (DC).

RenewSys provides a 10-year product warranty and a 25-year performance warranty on the panels.

RenewSys is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV modules and its key components including encapsulants (EVA and POE), backsheets and cells. It has a global presence with offices in India, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Singapore, UAE, and representatives in Europe, the United States, and Mexico.