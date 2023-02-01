Report: Microsoft plans to update Bing with a faster version of ChatGPT in the coming weeks

Microsoft is working to incorporate a faster version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, known as GPT-4, into Bing in the coming weeks in a move that would make the search engine more competitive with Google, according to a new report from Semafor. People familiar with the matter told Semafor that GPT-4 responds much faster than ChatGPT, and that its responses sound more human as well.

The planned incorporation of ChatGPT into Microsoft products is expected to trigger new competition in internet search, which has largely been dominated by Google.

Semafor reports that OpenAI is also planning to introduce a mobile ChatGPT app. In addition, the report says the company is planning to test a new feature in Dall-E, its popular image-generating software, that would generate videos using AI.

Microsoft declined to comment and OpenAI did not respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment.

The Information reported last month that Microsoft was rumored to be preparing a ChatGPT integration with Bing search results as well as bringing OpenAI’s language AI technology into apps like Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.

The report comes as Microsoft extended its partnership with OpenAI last week with a “multi-year, multi-billion-dollar” investment. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also recently told The Wall Street Journal that Microsoft planned to make OpenAI’s foundational systems available as commercial platforms so that any entity in any industry can build on them.

This story is developing…