REPT BATTERO begins mass production of Wending 320 Ah battery

The company says it is now producing 500,000 320 Ah batteries per month, targeting large-scale industrial and commercial projects in the renewable energy sectors.

In the ever-evolving realm of energy storage, the 320 Ah battery is quickly becoming the go-to technology for large-scale projects due to its ability to offer greater capacity without requiring a larger footprint. REPT BATTERO, headquartered in China, officially launched mass production of its Wending 320 Ah energy storage cell in Q3 of 2023, which is the latest in the company’s line of battery solutions.

The 320 Ah Wending battery caters to the energy storage system (ESS) market, serving industrial, commercial, and renewable energy sectors with a cycling life of over 10,000 times and a calendar life of more than 20 years. The manufacturer says the battery has an energy density of 400 Wh/l and 180 Wh/kg and 95% energy efficiency.

The 320 Ah battery offers a 15% increase in energy storage capacity within the same standard dimensions as its predecessors. This means more power in a smaller footprint, addressing the industry’s long-standing challenge of space optimization. Additionally, the 320Ah Wending batteries are fully compatible with the Y-52 and Y-104 Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage DC Block series products, addressing crucial challenges in the ESS sector.

According to REPT BATTERO, its Wending 320 Ah battery facilitates savings of 10% on raw material and component costs and will reduce system and infrastructure costs by 12.5% to 15% and act as a catalyst for business growth within the renewable energy sector, also reducing operational expenses and improving revenue streams.

The 320 Ah battery represents a substantial leap toward achieving a sustainable and efficient energy landscape. REPT BATTERO’s technology has been recognized with esteemed awards, such as the TÜV AQM Awards 2023, and holds multiple certifications. In mid-2023, the company received certification from TÜV Rhineland, Germany, for three international standards – UL 1973, UL 9540A, and IEC 62619:2022.

The manufacturer says its current output for 320 Ah Wending batteries is 500,000 per month.

REPT BATTERO says it will continue its advances in battery energy storage with production of a 340 Ah battery in Q4 of 2023. The technology is expected to have an energy density of 430 Wh/l.