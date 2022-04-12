Repurposing EV batteries for offgrid applications

From pv magazine USA

British Columbia is a leader in the North American EV market, with light-duty EV sales representing 13% of all new light-duty vehicle sales in 2021. Transitioning to electric vehicles is important in achieving BC’s net-zero goal by 2050, but the challenge of recycling or repurposing the batteries remains.

Vancouver-based Moment Energy is addressing that challenge by developing a reliable low-carbon energy storage system from repurposed EV batteries with financial support from the CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) program. The company is building and testing a 120kW/h battery pack using the Renewable Energy Storage Laboratory at Dalhousie University. When complete, the company will deploy the system in a BC offgrid diesel-dependent scuba diving resort to gain real-world performance and environmental data. The project is expected to create and sustain 11 full-time-equivalent jobs in BC.

“By supporting innovation in clean tech, we are contributing to low-carbon economic recovery, helping realize our decarbonization potential and unlocking the innovation that B.C. has in store,” said Bruce Ralston, minister of energy and mines.

Popular content

Based in Port Coquitlam, Moment Energy’s project is one of 17 projects under the second funding call of the ARC program. The ARC program supports BC’s EV sector by providing reliable, targeted support for research and development, commercialization and demonstration of BC-based EV technologies, services and products.

“This CleanBC project with Moment Energy will reduce the life-cycle environmental footprint of electric vehicles in our province and further our climate progress by finding creative new uses for older batteries to continue providing clean power,” said George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy.