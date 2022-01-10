Residential building fully reliant on hydrogen for space heating, hot water

The campus of the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands is currently hosting a retrofitted existing building provided with heating by an H 2 heating boiler in the attic. The boiler is linked to an underground hydrogen system.

A Dutch consortium led by the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) and the social housing organization Woningcorporaties, has connected an existing residential building located at TU Delft’s campus to an underground hydrogen network that is now meeting all demand for space heating and hot water.



The project, called [email protected], is the first of its kind in continental Europe as it combines an underground-pipeline hydrogen network similar to a natural gas network and hydrogen pipes that run through the building and are connected to an H 2 heating boiler in the attic.

According to the research group, hydrogen has a lower energy density than natural gas and, when existing infrastructure is used, the hydrogen flow rate must be increased considerably in order to meet the same energy demand. “These high speeds and volumes are expected to result in noise pollution and undesirable resonances in the indoor installation,” they also warned. “Moreover, hydrogen is very flammable and colorless and odorless, which are all properties that require additional safety and management measures for the use of hydrogen.”

The residents of this house in the Netherlands have heating and hot tap water based on hydrogen.

The building’s existing gas pressure regulators and the smart gas supply shut-off, which were not immediately suitable for the application of hydrogen, needed to be adjusted, as well as the gas meter and piping. Furthermore, the researchers added a communication module for the network operators to ensure the system’s safety, through monitoring.

Through the proposed configuration, the building’s residents should not perceive any difference in use, warmth, and comfort compared to a system based on a conventional central heating boiler.



The system and of all its components have been online since November and will be tested until July 2022.