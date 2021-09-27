Residential lithium-ion battery from Belgium

The AQ-Lith Energybox battery.

Belgian storage system manufacturer Battery Suppliers has launched AQ-Lith Energybox, a lithium-ion battery intended for use in residential PV installations.

The battery is available in three versions, with storage capacities of 3 kWh, 5 kWh and 7 kWh with all devices featuring a nominal voltage of 51.2 V and a maximum charging voltage of 56.8 V.

The smallest device has a size of 523x679x152.5mm, a weight of 45kg and power of 1.5 kW. The middle-sized battery measures 564x650x212mm, weighs in at 66kg and has a power output of 2.5 kW. The largest product has dimensions of 662x717x205mm, a weight of 89kg and power of 2.5 kW. The modularity of the products ensures they can reach a maximum storage capacity of 14 kWh if two devices are combined together.

The battery comes with an eight-year guarantee and is also sold by the Belgian manufacturer with a Multiplus II inverter, from Netherlands-based Victron Energy.

“The total cost depends on the size of the AQ-Lith Energybox and the complexity of the installation,” the manufacturer said. “Calculate an average amount of about €5,000 for battery, inverter, controller and installation, and you can deduct the subsidies from that.”

The 5 kWh device is pointed out as the best option to reach a high level of self-consumption.