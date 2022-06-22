Retractable solar trailer from Spain

From pv magazine Spain

Polar Developments, a Spanish startup specializing in portable solar energy solutions, presented its PolarGreen Tow system at the Next Generation festival in Madrid last week.

Mónica Sánchez García, head of communications for Polar Development, told pv magazine that the company is part of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation program of the Science Park of the Carlos III University of Madrid. She said the PolarGreen Tow trailer can be transformed into “an authentic removable solar micro farm” in less than an hour.

The compact vehicle houses 12 solar panels, totaling 4.4 kW. Its folding system was inspired by the masts of space satellites.

Popular content

“PolarGreen Tow is the first portable system to recharge an electric car,” said Sánchez García.

The system is scalable and can reach a capacity of up to 6.5 kW. It can be used to provide energy for cars, scooters or electric bikes. It can also provide energy support to homes during power outages, among other uses.

In March, Polar Developments launched a portable PV system for low-consumption applications. The device can recharge mobile phones, tablets and computers, as well as small appliances or electric tools, by simply unfolding the solar panels and connecting them.