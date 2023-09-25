Riello Solartech unveils hybrid inverters for rooftop PV

Riello Solartech, a unit of Riello Group, has launched a new series of triphase hybrid inverters for applications in rooftop PV projects. The Italian inverter manufacturer offers four versions of the new products, with outputs of 5 kW, 6 kW, 8 kW, and 10 kW. They all feature European efficiency ratings of about 98%, in addition to IP65 protection.

“With a wide operating voltage range of 160-950 Vdc, the new RS Hybrid three-phase inverters have two MPPT trackers,” Riello Solartech said in a statement. “The 5 and 6 kW models accept two strings while on the 8 kW and 10 kW models it is possible to connect three strings. The entire range allows a DC overload of 150% and has a nominal input current of 15 A.”

Each module comes equipped with a 5.3 kWh, 52 V battery. These batteries can use either lithium-ion or lithium-iron phosphate technology and support a maximum charging and discharging current of 100 A. They are installable in series, with the option to connect four to 10 modules to a single inverter, providing a total capacity of up to 53 kWh. Popular content “Riello Solartech HV batteries self-configure automatically, without the need for complex manual settings,” the manufacturer said. “It is possible to connect up to 9 inverters in parallel, with each inverter being able to manage up to 10 battery modules equipped with a battery management system (BMS).”

The company noted that disconnectors and protections against overcurrent, overvoltage, and short circuits are integrated. In particular, Riello Solartech RS Hybrid three-phase inverters feature “type 2” DC and AC voltage-dependent resistors (VDRs).