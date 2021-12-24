Risen claims 23.65% efficiency for heterojunction solar module series

A solar module from Risen.

Chinese solar module maker Risen Energy has improved the power conversion efficiency of its heterojunction solar module series from 23.08% to 23.65%.

The result was confirmed by Germany’s TÜV Rheinland, which also found that the module achieved a maximum power of 721.016 W.

“The module combined the latest heterojunction cell and advanced packaging technologies, with ultra-high efficiency HJT cell and ultra-low module packaging loss, thus achieving a steady improvement in efficiency,” the manufacturer said in a statement released.

“In addition, the company manufactures heterojunction cells and modules with a bifacial rate exceeding 80%, an excellent temperature coefficient, and three times the IEC reliability requirement, becoming an indispensable component in the transformation of how energy is created and delivered.”

No more technical details on the module series were provided.