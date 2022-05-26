Risen launches 450 W rooftop solar module with 21.7% efficiency

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/3975b31b14d8945cdfaa6f945f870642.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/3975b31b14d8945cdfaa6f945f870642.jpg”>
Chinese solar module maker Risen Energy has launched a new module for rooftop applications, based on 210mm cells. “It is a multi-busbar solar module manufactured with non-destructive cutting technology, capable of operating at an efficiency of 21.7%, outperforming its peers by 0.4%, increasing solar return on investment for users,” the manufacturer said in a statement.
Called RSM130-8-430-450M, the new 130-cell module is available in five versions with a power output ranging from 430 W to 450 W and efficiencies ranging from 20.7% to 21.7%. The open-circuit voltage is between 44.36 V and 45.33 V and the short-circuit current is between 12.35 A and 12.65 A.
The panel measures 1,894 mm x 1,096 mm x 30 mm and weighs in at 22.5 kg. It is built with a white backsheet, low iron, tempered anti-reflective glass and an anodized aluminum alloy frame. It also features an IP68 enclosure and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. The panel has a temperature coefficient of -0.34% per C and its operational temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C.
The new product comes with a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 12-year product guarantee. The degradation in the first year is purportedly 2% and 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.8% of the nominal output power.
“As an upgrade for the Titan 40-cell high-performance monocrystalline PERC solar modules, RSM130-8-430-450M features a power output range from 430Wp to 450Wp, 10-20Wp higher than other mainstream residential PV products available on the market,” Risen stated. “It is compact and aesthetic, and includes two color options – black and silver for its steel frame.”
Source: pv magazine