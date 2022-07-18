Rising number of grid-connected PV systems shows 2022 could be another record year for Swedish solar

Sweden may see another record year in terms of solar energy deployment in 2022, according to provisional figures released by the local solar energy association Svensk Solenergi.

The trade body revealed that around 21,500 new PV systems were installed in the Scandinavian country in the first six months of the year, which would represent a 90% growth compared to 11,400 facilities connected during the first half of 2021.

“This growth rate is expected to increase during the third quarter, but will probably decline slightly during the fourth quarter. It depends to some extent on the availability of labor and materials,” the association stated, noting that over 46,000 PV installations are expected to be deployed for the full year compared to 26,540 solar arrays in 2021. In 2020, newly deployed installations stood at around 22,000.

Popular content

Last year was the country’s best for solar deployment yet, with around 500 MW of new capacity added to the grid. The nation installed 400 MW in 2020, 287 MW in 2019, and 180 MW in 2018. Sweden’s operational PV capacity reached 1.59 GW at the end of December.

Most of Sweden’s PV capacity is represented by residential and commercial arrays supported by a rebate scheme. The Swedish Energy Agency has devoted around SEK 4.8 billion ($511.2 million) to the solar rebate program for the 2009-21 period.