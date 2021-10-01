Rivian’s IPO filing is now public

Electric vehicle startup Rivian, which just started deliveries of its R1T pickup truck , released its filing to become a publicly traded company in the United States.

The S-1 document, which was filed Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, does not include terms for its offering.

The company filed confidentially for its IPO in late August, just two months after it had closed a $2.5 billion private funding round led by Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, D1 Capital Partners, Ford Motor and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. Third Point, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Dragoneer Investment Group and Coatue also participated in that round.

The company did not share a post-money valuation at the time of the July 2021 announcement.

Developing ….