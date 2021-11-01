Roblox is back online after three days of Halloween outage

Roblox, the gaming platform that is immensely popular amongst young players, said on Twitter Sunday evening that it is back online worldwide.

Roblox is back online everywhere! Thank you for your continued patience as we get back to normal. — Roblox (@Roblox) October 31, 2021

The recovery came after an outage that lasted three days, a somewhat rare streak of blackout for a tech firm of Roblox’s colossal size. The company said earlier that the cause was an “internal system issue.”

Rumors had it that a promotional partnership between the gaming platform and Chipotle, which planned to give out $1 million worth of free burritos to Roblox players around Halloween time, led to the crash. Roblox denied in a tweet that the disruption was caused by any “experiences or partnerships” on the platform.

The Roblox crash also came on the heels of Facebook’s rebranding announcement to become Meta. Roblox, which allows users to build and play games, is often seen as the emblem of metaverses.

The outage is not just causing impatience among young users over Halloween weekend but also Roblox’s millions of developers who make money by touting games to kids and teens. Roblox had more than 43 million daily active users as of August.

It remains to be seen whether the three-day disruption will dent Roblox’s investor confidence in the company’s technical capabilities once the market opens on Monday.