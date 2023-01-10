Roblox may arrive on Meta Quest later this year

It appears that Roblox, a major player in the metaverse space, could be getting its moment to shine on Meta’s virtual reality headset. According to The Verge’s Command Line newsletter, sources say that Roblox might be planning to come to Quest in late 2023.

Roblox declined to comment to TechCrunch. Meta was not immediately available to comment.

This isn’t the first time someone has mentioned Roblox coming to Quest. During an investor call in 2021, CEO and co-founder of Roblox, Dave Baszucki, said that Quest makes “perfect sense for Roblox,” which was a hint that the company had VR plans for the future.

While Roblox is already compatible with various VR headsets, including Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, gamers currently need to connect their PC to a VR headset to play. The virtual world gaming platform isn’t available as a Quest game. If Roblox were to get support for Meta Quest, it would be a significant move for both companies.

If the rumor turns out to be true, it will likely satisfy investors as well. Roblox and Meta both reported disappointing earnings results, with Roblox experiencing a loss of $297.8 million and Meta’s virtual reality division losing $3.67 billion. Meta anticipates more losses in 2023.

However, Meta also confirmed in its earnings call that a consumer-grade follow-up to Quest 2 is coming in 2023. So, with Meta’s new VR headset arriving sometime this year, it’s possible Roblox could be the launch title.

The company announced Quest Pro at Meta Connect 2022, so it’s likely we’ll learn more about the new VR headset at Meta’s next Connect conference in fall 2023. The price of the upcoming headset is expected to be around the same as Quest 2, which increased by $100 to $500 in August 2022.