Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck is coming to TC Sessions: Space 2021

Rocket Lab is on the verge of entering a new era in its historic journey as a provider of private rocket launch services: The company’s next flight includes its first attempt to recover one of its boosters for re-use, using a helicopter to snatch it out of the air as it floats back to Earth slowed by a parachute.

That’s just one reason why we’re so excited to have Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck joining us at TC Sessions: Space 2021 this year, which is happening December 14 and 15. Beck, who founded the company 15 years ago in Auckland, has had a whirlwind year, taking Rocket Lab public via a SPAC merger in March, and unveiling plans to develop Neutron, a new medium-lift launch vehicle that will boost its capabilities alongside its existing Electron rocket.

Rocket Lab is also expanding its own identity as a space company, venturing further into satellite development, and providing a range of services that essentially make it a one-stop-shop for would-be spacefaring businesses and customers who want to stick to what they do best, and leave getting to, and operating in space to the professionals.

