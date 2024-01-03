Roku announces new lineup of high-end TVs to launch this spring

A year after announcing its own lineup of Roku-branded TVs, the hardware company revealed today a new range of high-end televisions. Roku also introduced Roku Smart Picture, an AI-powered feature that automatically adjusts picture and audio quality.

The Roku Pro Series TVs feature a thinner design than its Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, with a mount to rest flat against the wall. The new TVs also offer 4K QLED screens and mini-LED for local dimming. The company adds that the TVs come with audio upgrades for a “wide cinematic sound.”

Roku is rolling out its new product line to customers in the U.S. in the spring of this year. The new TVs will be available in three sizes – 55’’, 65’’ and 75’’ – and cost less than $1,500, a slight jump from its $999 model.

Also arriving in the spring of 2024, Roku Smart Picture is a new feature coming to the Roku TV program that is designed to optimize the viewing experience. Using AI, machine learning and data from content partners, Roku Smart Picture determines what type of content is on the screen and adjusts the TV settings to ensure viewers get the best presentation. The feature will roll out to all Roku TV models.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of Roku reporting its quarterly earnings in November, which pointed to solid revenue growth– up 20% year over year, which the company attributed to unit sales of Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, along with video advertising and content distribution. Roku saw a total net revenue of $912 million compared to $761 million in the same period a year prior.

Roku is scheduled to speak at the CES technology conference next Wednesday, January 10.