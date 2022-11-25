Rolls-Royce to supply largest battery in Netherlands

The mtu EnergyPack QG battery storage system

Rolls-Royce Power Systems has agreed to supply the largest battery system ever built in the Neetherlands. It will deliver a 30 MW/60 MWh “mtu EnergyPack QG” system to Dutch storage developer Semper Power, in the municipality of Vlissingen. The mtu EnergyPack QG will provide grid frequency regulation services to the Dutch grid to facilitate the integration of electricity from renewable sources.

“The order also includes general contractor services, as well as the construction of the building and other infrastructure,” Rolls-Royce said in an online statement.

The company’s systems are based on NMC battery chemistry. The mtu EnergyPack QG solution consists of 168 battery units, seven inverters, and the mtu EnergetIQ intelligent control platform. It will be commissioned in spring 2023. When it is fully charged, the system will have the capacity to supply 8,000 households with electricity per day.

“With our new large-scale battery storage systems that support the integration of renewable energy sources into the power supply, we are taking another step with our customers towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions,” said Andreas Görtz, president of sustainable power solutions at Rolls-Royce.

The largest battery system in the Netherlands at present is Wartsila’s 25 MW/48MWh Buffalo battery, which is based on lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry.