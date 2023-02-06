Romania introduces new rules for energy storage

The Romanian government has issued long-anticipated secondary regulations for the deployment of storage systems.
The Romanian government published new technical regulations for energy storage on Jan. 18. The secondary regulations are the first such technical rules in Romania. They will support primary legislation dating back to the 2012-13 period, which already has some provisions for storage deployment.
“So far, there were no technical parameters for what storage installations should observe,” Daniel Vlasceanu, partner at Romanian law firm Vlăsceanu & Partners, told pv magazine. “The legal framework regulating technical aspects simply did not exist. As such, there are no storage systems implemented for large wind or PV projects to date – neither next to an existing power plant, nor on a standalone basis.”
He said the new regulations should help investors, as they will now know what equipment to buy and install. “Of course, a lot more is needed in order to prepare a complete business case,” he added.
Source: pv magazine