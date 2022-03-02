Romanian developer seeks EPC contractor for 134MW PV project

Unsubsidized large scale solar projects are proliferating in Romania.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/photovoltaic-4525178_1280-600×338.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/photovoltaic-4525178_1280-1200×675.jpg”>

Romanian solar project developer Ruserio Solar has launched a tender to seek EPC contractors for a 134MW solar park in the Bucsani municipality, near Bucharest, in central Romania.

The plant will be located close to grid infrastructure and is expected to occupy a surface of 150 hectares.

The developer said it wants to utilize 234,984 bifacial solar modules with each having a power output of 570W; central inverters with a power output of 6.25MW; and fixed steel mounting structures.

Popular content

Interested contractors will have until March 31 to submit their bids.

“We are currently in talks with potential off-takers to ensure that at least 50% of the power generated by the facility is sold under private purchase agreements,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.