Romanian developer seeks EPC contractor for 134MW PV project

Romanian solar project developer Ruserio Solar has launched a tender to seek EPC contractors for a 134MW solar park in the Bucsani municipality, near Bucharest, in central Romania.
The plant will be located close to grid infrastructure and is expected to occupy a surface of 150 hectares.
The developer said it wants to utilize 234,984 bifacial solar modules with each having a power output of 570W; central inverters with a power output of 6.25MW; and fixed steel mounting structures.
Interested contractors will have until March 31 to submit their bids.
“We are currently in talks with potential off-takers to ensure that at least 50% of the power generated by the facility is sold under private purchase agreements,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.
