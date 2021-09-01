Romanian energy company wants to build 111 MW solar park

OMV Petrom is deploying PV systems on 37 of its gas stations in Romania.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/masterOMVFS-600×359.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/masterOMVFS-1200×718.jpg”>

OMV Petrom is deploying PV systems on 37 of its gas stations in Romania.

The Romanian, OMV Petrom energy supplier majority-owned by Austrian business OMV, is planning to build a 111 MW solar power plant at a former chemical plant in Işalniţa, Dolj county, in southwestern Romania.

The €103.5 million project is expected to be built with 175,214 solar panels with a power output of 485 W each, and 424 string inverters with a capacity of 185 kVA. Construction should last around 24 months, the company said in a document filed with the county’s environment agency.

The project will be adjacent to a coal power plant operated by Romanian energy company Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CE Oltenia), and another 4 MW solar park currently under development in the area. The plant will be connected to the local grid via a new 20/110 kV substation and is expected to generate 125,913 MWh/year.

OMV Petrom announced, in May 2020, a plan to install PV systems on the rooftops of 40 gas stations in Romania.

Popular content

Currently, there are other large scale PV projects under development after the government introduced more favorable rules for power purchase agreements, in May 2020.

These include, among others, a 700 MW project that is set to be spread across the municipalities of Grăniceri and Pilu, and another one under development by CE Oltenia, which wants to deploy 310 MW at one of its coal power facilities.